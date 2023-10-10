District council stands firm on climate emergency despite government U-turn
North Kesteven stand by climate change net zero plan
Leaders at North Kesteven District Council are pushing forward with climate change solutions despite the national government’s U-turns.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced major rollbacks on several green initiatives in September. One of the most notable changes is the decision to push back the deadline for selling new petrol and diesel cars. Originally set for 2030, the deadline has now been extended to 2035. This move has been met with strong criticism from the automobile industry, which had been preparing for the 2030 deadline with significant investments in electric vehicle manufacturing.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite