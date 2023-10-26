Fiskerton residents stay put as flood evacuation threat still looms

‘We have bags packed to run for it should the water come’

Residents of Fiskerton in West Lindsey are still on high alert for flooding, as concerns grow over the River Witham breaching its banks east of Lincoln.

Although advised to evacuate, many villagers have chosen to stay in their homes. They’ve taken precautions by raising their valuables to higher levels and packing evacuation bags, readying themselves should the river flood the area.

Read the full court report on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite