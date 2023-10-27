Lincolnshire braces for Storm Babet repair costs amid flooding concerns

Lincolnshire County Council is expecting repair costs from Storm Babet to further strain the already stretched budget for highway flooding if no government assistance is provided.

Over 30 roads remain closed due to the heavy rainfall earlier this week, with the Environment Agency and partner organisations working to shield Lincolnshire from additional harm. Many highways have been submerged for several days, with some even trapping vehicles in the water.

