More council tax rises inevitable as Lincoln council faces £2m budget black hole
After yearly increases for a decade, more is to come
More council tax rises are inevitable as the City of Lincoln Council faces a £2 million budget black hole.
A report on the council’s budgets, set to be discussed by the authority’s executive next week, informs councillors that by 2027/28, its budget pressures will more than double, particularly around the need for temporary accommodation. The report sheds light on the financial challenges the council is set to face. In addition, it indicates a need for cuts in the annual costs of approximately £2 million by 2026/27.
