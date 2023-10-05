New hope for mental health as police tackle 1,000 safety concerns calls a month

Lincolnshire Police have attended more than 12,000 calls reporting concerns for safety in the past year — equating to over 1,000 mental health callouts every month.

This revelation comes as the force, along with other local agencies, examines ways to mitigate policing incidents related to mental health , which are straining the already stretched policing resources in Lincolnshire. A new “Right Care, Right Person” scheme aims to adopt a multi-agency approach to address these concerns and ensure that when calls come to police, there is appropriate triage.

