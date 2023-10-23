Ofsted says Scotter Primary School ‘Requires Improvement’
The rating fell from ‘Good’ to ‘Requires Improvement’
A primary school near Gainsborough must take action after seeing its Ofsted rating drop from ‘Good’ to ‘Requires Improvement’.
Scotter Primary School was initially given a ‘Good’ rating after an inspection by Ofsted in 2014, which was followed up by a short visit in 2018. However, Ofsted found areas for concern after their most recent full inspection on September 19 and 20, 2023.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite