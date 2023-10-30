Ready for battle: High Court RAF Scampton asylum camp Judicial Review starts Tuesday

How did we get here? And what could happen next? We explore the options.

West Lindsey District Council is gearing up for a crucial High Court Judicial Review into the Home Office plans for an asylum seekers processing camp at RAF Scampton.

Following a tense seven-month period, representatives from the council are set to appear at London’s Royal Courts of Justice starting from 10.30 am on October 31, challenging the government’s plan to accommodate up to 2,000 asylum seekers at the former home of the Dambusters.

