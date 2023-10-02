8 hours ago

Rugby Report: Wins for Lincoln, Kesteven, Stamford, Cleethorpes, Hykeham and Sleaford

Scunthorpe Women beat Gainsborough in the cup
A round-up of the weekend's local rugby action.

Lincoln, Kesteven, Stamford, Cleethorpes, North Hykeham, Sleaford’s men 1st XVs, and Scunthorpe Women, all picked up victories during a busy weekend of rugby action.

Flanker Jake Keeton crossed for a brace of tries as Lincoln’s 1st XV bounced back to winning ways in style with a 33-17 home win over Belgrave.

