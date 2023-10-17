Strike called off at Lincoln’s Lincat following new pay deal

An ongoing strike involving more than 100 workers at Lincat, a commercial kitchen appliance manufacturer in Lincoln, has been called off after a new pay deal was reached.

The Unite union negotiated an 8% wage increase for the majority of employees, retroactive from January of this year. Additionally, employees on higher grades will see tiered pay rises.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite