Too slow: Councillors rethink 40mph proposal for dangerous stretch of A15

Councillors have deferred a decision to reduce the speed on a dangerous section of the A15 south of Lincoln after concerns a 40mph limit would be unreasonable.

The proposed change, which would see the speed limit drop from 60mph to 40mph between Harmston crossroads and Green Man Road south of Waddington and Lincoln, sparked concern during a meeting of Lincolnshire County Council’s Planning and Regulation Committee on Monday.

