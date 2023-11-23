“A massive con”: Lincolnshire devolution deal slammed by local politicians

Lights, camera, celebration! Lincoln College transformed The Drill into a hub of excitement and recognition for their annual awards on Wednesday, November 22.

Supported by The Lincolnite and MyLocal, the evening was a dazzling showcase of the remarkable talents and achievements of students and staff from Lincoln and Newark. Guests were treated to a culinary delight – an autumnal three-course feast, lovingly prepared and served by the college’s own budding chefs and hospitality students.

But the night wasn’t just about tantalising taste buds. The room was filled with music and drama as the college’s Performing Arts and Music students took to the stage, turning the ceremony into a vibrant spectacle of talent.

Capping off the evening was a moment of pure inspiration. Emily Evans, a former Newark College student turned aspiring search and rescue helicopter pilot, shared her journey. Her compelling speech, woven with tales of how her education propelled her towards her daring dreams, left everyone in awe and admiration.

Lincoln College Group Principal and CEO Mark Locking said: “What a fabulous way to celebrate our wonderful students and staff.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who attended, including our main sponsors Stonebow Media and all of the local firms that sponsored individual awards.

“There were some amazing stories of our students overcoming adversity to succeed in their careers and our staff going the extra mile to make that happen.”

Sponsors included University of Lincoln, Root Studio, Bluedale Consultants, Royal Air Force, Newark & Sherwood District Council, Lincolnshire Police, ​​The Orders of St Johns Care Trust, Home from Home Care, Siemens, GF Tomlinson, Core Architects, Currys, Aura, Lee Stafford Education Academy, The English-Speaking Union, Pilgrim, Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce and Streets Chartered Accountants.

The 2023 winners

A Level Student (Including Access to HE) Award – Molly Richens and Jessica Dowell Performing Arts & Creative Arts Award – Matthew Taylor Business & Education Apprentice Award – Kimberley Pickett Air and Space Institute Military Award – Elizabeth Bedells Air and Space Institute Civil Award – Cody Harrison Policing College Award – Willow Van Landegham Care College Award – Leah Camille Engineering & Technology Apprenticeship Award – Joe Greeves Care Services Award – Kiera Pepper Construction Student Award – Matthew McCullagh Construction Apprentice Award – Harry Overton Engineering and Technology Student Award – Courtney Cash Hair and Beauty Student Award – Yin Ping Wong Hair & Beauty Apprentice Award – Isabella Stenner Community & International Students studying in the UK Award – Anastasiia Makogon Philip Dawson Supported Education Award – Ethan Wright Tourism & Hospitality Award – Megan Garrick Sport & Protective Service Award – Ciara Haines Maths & English Award – Tallulah Dolan Richard Arbon Award for Overcoming Adversity – Deimantas Kalvelis Kev Gibbon Most Improved Student of the Year Award – Ethan Nicholson Entrepreneurial Achievement Award – Tom Shaw Support Staff Extraordinary Contribution award – Jasmin Craft Education and Training Extraordinary Contribution Award – Andy Selby Extraordinary Support Team Contribution Award – Student and Apprentice Recruitment Team Education and Training Extraordinary Contribution Team Award – Plumbing Department Extraordinary Community Award – Stephen Trevor Apprentice of the Year Award – Kimberly Pickett Student of the year for 16-to-18-year-olds – Willow Van Landegham Student of the Year award for people aged 19 and over – Ethan Wright

All photography by Stuart Wilde