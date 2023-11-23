“A massive con”: Lincolnshire devolution deal slammed by local politicians
Concerns raised over increased bureaucracy and funding gaps
The devolution deal proposed for Greater Lincolnshire has been labelled as “a massive con” and “peanuts” in strong opposition from some local councillors and MPs.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement heralded a new era for Greater Lincolnshire with a substantial devolution deal this week, promising £24 million per year funding for the next 30 years. Devolution is set to transform the region’s governance, offering enhanced control over local funds and decisions led by a directly-elected mayor from 2025. But not everyone is on board.
