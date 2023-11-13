Community hopes to revive cancelled Woodhall Spa 1940s festival

The cancellation of the cherished Woodhall Spa 1940s Festival struck a chord with locals and businesses, casting a shadow over what many saw as the end of an era. Rising operational costs forced an abrupt halt, but the community’s spirit may just bring the event back in a new form.

At The Mall pub on November 10, a gathering of over 100 people, burning with questions and ideas, reflected the village’s resolve to keep the festival’s spirit alive.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite