Council leader says devolution is worth £50m a year for Lincolnshire

A council leader in Lincolnshire estimates that a devolution deal will equate to an extra £50 million a year for the region, while a minister described it as “one of the most generous.”

The Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Jacob Young, met today with the three council leaders of Lincolnshire County Council, North Lincolnshire, and North East Lincolnshire Council for a ceremonial signing of the Greater Lincolnshire Devolution Deal at Scunthorpe’s 20-21 Visual Arts Centre. Announced during the Autumn statement, the deal introduces the Greater Lincolnshire Mayoral Combined County Authority (MCCA), and an elected mayor, covering Lincolnshire, North, and North East Lincolnshire.

