Elderly pedestrian dies after Lincoln crash at traffic lights

Lincolnshire Police have reported the sad news that the 76-year-old man involved in a collision on Brayford Way, Lincoln, on Sunday night (12 November) has passed away. The incident happened near the university bridge at approximately 10.05pm.

The elderly pedestrian, who was struck by a black Ford Focus at the traffic light crossing opposite the Rope Walk McDonald’s, received immediate emergency care at the scene.

