Flood fears prompt swift council response in Leadenham

Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) has confirmed plans to jet-wash blocked gullies in Leadenham following persistent flooding, which has left residents and businesses in constant fear of property damage during heavy rainfall.

The council intends to jet the A607 outside Leadenham Post Office as an urgent measure to mitigate ongoing flood risks, with a full clean scheduled for January. The announcement comes after a plea from Leadenham Parish Councillor Martyn Everett, who highlighted significant flooding along Sleaford Road.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite