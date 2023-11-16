Lincoln arson-damaged mansions to be turned into apartments

New plans to build apartments on the site of an arson and vandalism-hit derelict building in Lincoln have been submitted.

Mike Bullas of Brighter Construction has applied to the City of Lincoln Council to build on the site of 12 Lindum Terrace, which was one of three buildings along the street to be hit by arson attacks in September 2021. He is hoping to build two four-storey buildings to create a total of 42 apartments, with the majority being two-bedroom and eight being one-bedroom. The apartments will also include 36 car parking spaces.

