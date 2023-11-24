Lincoln Christmas lights switch-on: Overcrowding concerns dismissed by council

‘I’m annoyed that they can cancel the Christmas market for overcrowding but we can still do this’

People who attended City of Lincoln Council’s Christmas lights switch-on enjoyed the festive glow, but have criticised the event for being excessively crowded.

Packed crowds filled the High Street on Thursday evening to welcome in the festive season. However, this dense gathering raised eyebrows among some attendees.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite