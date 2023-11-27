Lincoln Cornhill Market opening delayed again

In yet another setback for Lincoln’s Cornhill Market, the much-anticipated opening has been pushed back to early 2024.

The City of Lincoln Council’s latest postponement, a stark contrast to the initial Autumn unveiling, raises questions about the council’s planning and execution, casting another shadow over the festive spirit in Lincoln. Started in May 2022, the extensive £10 million renovation was meant to transform the Cornhill Market into a modern hub for food, drink, and retail, while preserving its historical essence — just in time for the now-cancelled Lincoln Christmas Market.

