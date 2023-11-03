Lincoln Muslim community alarmed by surge in hate crimes after Gaza conflict
Following Hamas’ coordinated attack on Israel, a rally is planned in Lincoln too
Members of the Muslim community in Lincoln are deeply concerned over the rise in hate crimes across the UK following the recent Gaza conflict.
Leaders from the Lincoln Central Mosque & Cultural Centre have reached out to Lincolnshire Police to convey their alarm about the surge in hate crimes targeting Muslims in the aftermath of the multifaceted terror attack on Gaza, which resulted in the tragic loss of thousands of civilian lives on both sides.
