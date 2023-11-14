Lincoln’s big car park woes: A £150k fix for lift breakdowns

Lincoln Central Car Park, a cornerstone of the £30 million Lincoln Transport Hub scheme, has become a victim of its own success.

The facility, barely six years into operation, is now facing a staggering £150k repair bill, as its lifts are reportedly “struggling to cope” with the unexpected surge in usage. This revelation comes straight from the City of Lincoln Council leaders themselves, ahead of a crucial decision on the hefty repair expenditure set for the coming week.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite