Lincoln’s chocolate choice: A festive dilemma of sweet proportions

The lead up to the festive season isn’t complete without the age-old debate over preferred Christmas chocolates – Quality Street, Celebrations, Roses, Heroes, or something totally different, and each with their own array of choices.

Whilst many enjoy the delicious chocolate, it frustrates some who believe there are less in the tubs and tins than there used to be, or that the variety of different flavours aren’t very evenly split.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite