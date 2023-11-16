Lincolnshire gears up with £2m funds to battle drug and alcohol abuse

Lincolnshire is set to receive a significant boost in its fight against drug and alcohol misuse, with over £2 million from the government’s 10-year drug strategy budget.

This funding, part of a nearly £267 million national investment, aims to reduce drug use to a 30-year low and improve the quality and access of treatment services across England. As part of the spend, Lincolnshire will receive £2,090,974 for 2024-25, and £121,398 for inpatient detox.

