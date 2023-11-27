Lincolnshire Police inspector accused of inappropriately touching female colleagues

Inspector Adam Syred faces 14 allegations of inappropriate conduct towards female colleagues and members of the public

A Lincolnshire Police inspector faces 14 allegations of inappropriate physical contact with female colleagues and making sexual or personal remarks to both fellow staff and members of the public.

Inspector Adam Syred has been accused of engaging in a pattern of behaviour that could significantly undermine public confidence in the police, with these incidents reportedly occurring on multiple occasions since October 2019.

