Lincolnshire’s devolution deal paves way for groundbreaking public transport overhaul

Greater Lincolnshire’s devolution deal could see a significant shift in public transport management, with plans to introduce a bus franchising model as part of the process.

Leaders of Lincolnshire County Council, North East Lincolnshire Council, and North Lincolnshire Council yesterday signed off on a proposed devolution deal with Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Jacob Young.

