Lincolnshire’s events in crisis: Soaring costs and safety woes end iconic festivals
Boston Bike Night, Lincoln Christmas Market, and Woodhall Spa 1940s Festival fall victim to soaring costs and safety concerns
The recent cancellations of Boston Bike Night, the Lincoln Christmas Market, and the Woodhall Spa 1940s Festival mark a concerning trend in Lincolnshire, casting a shadow over the county’s once-thriving event scene. These popular events, which drew crowds and boosted local businesses, are now jeopardised by the very factors that made them successful: their popularity, health and safety requirements, and soaring organising costs.
Boston Bike Night, a fixture since 1996, succumbed to financial pressures, making its first loss this year. The organising committee highlighted the sharp rise in safety and security costs, a burden too heavy to bear, leading to the event’s demise. This loss is not just financial but also cultural, as the event was a highlight for both residents and visitors.
