Making Lincolnshire’s streets safer: 10 ways £1m police funding will help

Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones has unveiled plans for nearly £1 million of funding to be spent on making Lincolnshire’s streets safer.

The government has agreed to fund three Lincolnshire bids worth a total of £992,655 for a host of projects that will also look to tackle antisocial behaviour and improve safety for women and girls. PCC Marc Jones is confident that the measures will make a significant difference. “It demonstrates the innovative thinking and determination being applied to driving down anti-social behaviour, keeping our streets safe, and providing additional practical help to those who feel vulnerable,” he said.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite