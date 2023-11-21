North Kesteven council revisits Sleaford Market Place plans, but faces fresh opposition

North Kesteven District Council has submitted renewed plans for Sleaford Market Place in a bid to get their vision for the area approved.

However, opponents continue to criticise the plans, claiming they discriminate against disabled visitors, take away valuable events and market space, and will negatively impact businesses, market traders, and St Denys’ Church. The £1 million plans to transform Sleaford’s Market Place, aimed at reshaping the town’s heart, were deferred during last month’s planning committee meeting after councillors raised concerns over fair access, the materials used, engagement with heritage assets, the loss of traders’ toilets, deliveries, and protection of the war memorial.

