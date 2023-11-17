Ofsted says Lincolnshire village school making good progress, but more work needed

Fourfields Church of England School is still rated as ‘Requires Improvement’

Fourfields Church of England School in Sutterton, Boston is making good progress as it attempts to rise up from its ‘Requires Improvement’ rating to ‘Good’.

The school, part of the Emmaus Federation, was inspected by Ofsted in July last year with concerns including inconsistent curriculum delivery and pupil attendance. This saw the school’s overall rating remain as ‘Requires Improvement’.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite