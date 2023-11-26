Shattering stereotypes: the rise of female athletes in Lincolnshire sports

From rugby fields to golf courses, Lincolnshire’s women are breaking barriers and redefining sporting success

Female participation in various sports continues to grow nationally and in Lincolnshire, signaling a shift towards greater gender equality, but is it enough?

Nationally, swimming, including open water swimming, has seen the biggest growth among females with an 85% increase from 20/21 to 21/22, while team sports and racket sports have seen a spike of 52% and 65% respectively.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite