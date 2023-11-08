South Kesteven District Council greenlights 400 new homes in Grantham
Some councillors still have reservations
South Kesteven District Council has approved plans for 400 new homes in Grantham’s northwestern area.
The local authority’s Planning Committee met on Wednesday to review the proposal for the second phase of the Rectory Farm urban extension. The designated area, currently undeveloped agricultural land, is situated north of the A52 Barrowby Road and bordered to the south by the Nottingham-Peterborough railway line.
