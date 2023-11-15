Winter is coming: Lincolnshire hospitals brace for bed shortage and funding storm

As NHS hospitals across the nation grapple with funding constraints, Lincolnshire hospitals are gearing up for a challenging winter.

Hospital bosses across England have warned that a lack of funds is leading to scaled-back plans to open extra beds, crucial for coping with the seasonal surge in patient numbers. The combination of more strikes, staff burnout, and a relentless rise in demand for care amid severe funding constraints is expected to hinder progress in reducing patient waiting lists and delays in planned and emergency care.

