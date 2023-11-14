Young Lincoln girls dream big after winning European tennis title 🎾

The future is bright for Riley and Holly

Two Lincoln girls with aspirations of professional tennis have escalated from county dominance to European champions.

Holly Hubbard-Hall, 11, and Riley McElnea, 12, thrive in both the singles and as a formidable doubles team, winning 10 Lincolnshire County Championships together and, most recently, the Lexus Junior International Tennis Europe title.

