A void in the heart of Lincoln: Residents and traders on life without the Christmas market

Although Lincoln’s famous Christmas Market is no more this year, and won’t be opening today, there are still alternative festive events happening in Lincoln.

City of Lincoln Council’s decision to cancel the 40-year-old event over safety concerns prompted backlash from people and business but, despite pleas from opposition members, its leaders would not change their stance.

There are, however, still some events in Lincoln to get you in the festive mood this week, including these highlights:

Christmas Market at County Assembly Rooms

The County Assembly Rooms in the Bailgate will still hold its own Christmas Market that it has done for many years.

Manager Gill Hunter said stallholders had already pre-booked and 70% still wanted to do it despite the cancellation of the city’s 40-year-old Christmas Market in uphill Lincoln.

There will be a range of festive stalls, food, drinks and performers when it opens at the following times:

Thursday, December 7 (4pm-9pm)

Friday, December 8 (10am-9pm)

Saturday, December 9 (10am-9pm)

Sunday, December 10 (10am-7pm)

This coincides with the free parking at selected city council car parks in uphill Lincoln on Thursday and Friday. This is available at these car parks: Westgate 1,2,3, St Pauls, Castle Hill, The Lawn, and Langworthgate

The bar at The County Assembly Rooms will be serving hot chocolate, festive sandwiches, alcoholic beverages and more. There will also be a brewery selling bottle ale and roasted hot chestnuts will also be available to buy.

Lincoln Castle Illuminated

Lincoln Castle Illuminated will run from Friday, December 8 until Saturday, December 23.

The Castle grounds will be bejewelled with festive lights and illuminated Christmas features. You can take a drip down Candy Cane Lane and also see the resident Castle dragons Lucy and Norman.

The Castle has retained its popular Illuminated Wall Walk, but the lift is currently out of action so it can only be accessed via the spiral staircase.

You can also board the ‘Mini Polar Express’ and enjoy traditional fairground rides.

In addition, there will be local vendors offering sweet treats and winter warmers, including hot chocolate and mulled wine.

Dog friendly evenings will take place on December 13 and 20.

The full Lincoln Castle Illuminated experience costs £11 for adults, £10 for concessions, £6 for children, and £28 for family tickets. Alternatively, you can choose to visit the grounds only for £3 per head (free for under 5s).

Festive fun at Lincoln Cathedral

Lincoln Cathedral will be hosting an array of festive events this month, including during what would have been the Christmas Market period.

Crafters market in the Cloisters – December 8 and 9 (10.30am-4.30pm)

Nativity Crafts – December 9 (10am-3.30pm)

London Concertante: Christmas at the Movies – December 9 (7.30pm). Ticket prices range from £33.99 to £47.72

‘After Hours’: Walking towards Christmas – December 10 (6.45pm)

Winter Market at Lincoln Museum

Lincoln Museum on Danes Terrace is holding a Winter Market on Saturday, December 9, which has been organised by Shelf Editions.

There will also be workshops to take part in including metal wreath (£45) and felt decoration (£15) making, which can be booked via the museum’s website.

For the younger visitors there is also a free drop-in Calendar wreath craft session with the Elbow Room Collective.

Entry to the market is free from 10am-4pm with the cafe serving a festive menu from 11am-3pm.

Lincoln Ice Trail

Lincoln Ice Trail will run from 10am-8pm on Saturday and Sunday, December 9 and 10.

There will be 20 Lincoln-themed ice sculptures to find – you can pick up a map of the trail from the Visitor Information Centre.

In addition, there will be festive entertainment, as well as live-ice carving demonstrations of the Cathedral.

The Travelling Historical Christmas Market

Although this event is next week, The Travelling Historical Christmas Market offers another festive alternative for people in Lincoln.

The free event will take place at St Mary le Wigford Church on St Mary’s Street between December 14 and 17 at the following times: