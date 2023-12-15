“Beaming with pride”: Lincolnshire school delighted with Ofsted rating upgrade

A headteacher at a school in south Lincolnshire is “absolutely beaming with pride” after its Ofsted rating was upgraded from ‘Requires Improvement’ to ‘Good’.

South View Community Primary School, located on Postland Road in Crowland, was given a ‘Requires Improvement’ rating at its previous graded inspection in 2019. This was followed up by two monitoring visits in 2021, after which the school was told it was “taking effective action”.

