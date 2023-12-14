Council questions residents’ readiness for vote, as Nuclear Waste Services community funds distributed

East Lindsey District Council leaders said residents in Theddlethorpe are not “informed enough” to vote on the future of their village, more than two years after a nuclear waste dump was announced on their doorstep.

Withern & Theddlethorpe East Lindsey Independent Group Councillor Travis Hesketh proposed two motions at Wednesday’s council meeting, calling for consultations on the Theddlethorpe Gas Terminal site’s future and a full review into residents’ stance on the planned Geological Disposal Facility (GDF) by Nuclear Waste Services. Theddlethorpe’s residents have opposed the proposed GDF, a secure underground and underwater facility for radioactive waste disposal, since it was announced in July 2021.

