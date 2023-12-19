Councillors call out biased consultation for Greater Lincolnshire devolution deal

‘There are so many unanswered questions’

Councillors from across Lincolnshire have raised concerns about the consultation process for the Greater Lincolnshire devolution deal, describing it as biased.

The eight-week public consultation phase for the deal began on December 4, following approval from all three upper-tier councils involved: Lincolnshire County Council, North and North East Lincolnshire councils.

