Ex-RAF doctor to be stripped of medical license after child abuse conviction

An imprisoned former RAF doctor will be struck off next week after being convicted of child sexual offences earlier this year.

A medical practitioners tribunal will examine the conviction of Dr Andrew Groves, formerly known as Thomason, during a hearing from December 20-22. The former RAF wing commander was sentenced to three years in jail and a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order in April, following his conviction on two counts of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite