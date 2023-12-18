Festive favourites in Lincoln: Your go-to board games and telly at Christmas

What’s your favourite board game, and TV show or film, at Christmas?

Whether it’s a heated game of Monopoly, a family round of Trivial Pursuit, or watching festive programmes together, Lincoln’s residents and visitors have their Christmas favourites.

We spoke to people in Lincoln, including families, friends, and a group of colleagues who were sat playing ‘What Do You Meme?’ at Thor’s Tipi.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite