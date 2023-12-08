Former Lincolnshire Police officer who assaulted taxi driver found guilty of gross misconduct
A police panel found him guilty of gross misconduct on Friday
A former Lincolnshire Police officer has been found guilty of gross misconduct after being convicted for the assault of a taxi driver.
On Monday, September 25, at Nottingham Crown Court, former PC James Froggatt admitted to assaulting a taxi driver while outside Lincoln railway station following an alleged dispute over the cab being fully booked.
