Former Lincolnshire Police officer who assaulted taxi driver found guilty of gross misconduct

The 2023 awards season was completed in style on Thursday night, as the Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards, organised by The Lincolnite and MyLocal, brought together hundreds of the most innovative minds and businesses for an evening of celebration and recognition.

Lincoln’s Engine Shed again played host to a fabulous evening of awards on Thursday, December 7, with over 300 people in attendance for a Barbie/Christmas-themed event that celebrated the shining lights in our county’s enterprise sector, and encouraged guests to rock their best pink or Christmassy attire.

A total of 12 awards were given to worthy winners across a range of categories, from tech start-ups to inspiring entrepreneurs, and standout apprentices to businesses displaying admirable growth and ambition.

The evening was compared by motivational speaker Kamal Ellis-Hyman, the founder of Aim A Little Higher, which seeks to prepare young people for the life of work. He brought his typical charisma and energy to hosting duties, keeping the audience engaged and entertained throughout.

Awards were handed out between a delicious three-course meal, courtesy of award-winning caterers Salted Orange, who served a seasonal, festive menu of a beetroot soup starter, a turkey dinner for main, and a plum dumpling for dessert.

The Curious Theatre School performed a medley of Christmas hits to get people in the spirit, while the decorative photo area had santa hats and wrapped present designs to provide the backdrop for pictures.

There was also a fun and interactive game of heads or tails with a festive twist, with audience members invited to guess either Rudolph’s nose or tail on the coin toss. Finalists for the game were brought onto the stage for a showdown, with the winner receiving a bottle of champagne.

The Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards was The Lincolnite and MyLocal‘s seventh ceremony of 2023 to recognise the excellence of our county, following the success of the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards, the Lincolnshire Health & Beauty Excellence Awards, the Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards, the Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards, the Lincolnshire Food & Farming Excellence Awards, and the Lincolnshire 30 Under 30 — all of which took place earlier this year.

Katrina Burrill, Director of Stonebow Media and MyLocal, remarked, “The Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards this year were a high point of a busy year, supporting local businesses across our county. We have welcomed thousands of guests, looked over even more applications, and celebrated with over 400 bottles of Prosecco. These celebrations were a big part of our year.

“All of this wouldn’t have been possible without the help of our sponsors and partners. Their support was key to making these events a success. I want to say a big thank you to all of them for their help and support.

“Whilst our awards season might be over for 2023, we’re not stopping there. We’re now starting nominations for the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards. Thank you to everyone involved this year. I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

Events like this are only possible thanks to the support and contributions of amazing sponsors, so we give thanks to Lincoln Science & Innovation Park, Streets Chartered Accountants, Duncan & Toplis, Fizzco, Streets Heaver, Regus, Visual Print & Design, The University of Lincoln Research & Enterprise, Lincoln Be Smarter, and Pals Battalion CIC.

You can also check out a full gallery of pictures from the event, captured by Steve Smailes Photography and available to purchase from this link.

Below is a list of all the finalists and winners at the 2023 Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards, and you can read the full individual stories of all the winners on the MyLocal website or mobile app:

Growth/Scale-up Business of the Year

ADHD 360 – WINNER

CM Civils & Surveys

Old Farm Spa

Rebecca Heald

SuperFOIL

Business Innovation

Contora – WINNER

InLine Therapies

Number 75 Design

Starglaze Windows and Conservatories

Wilson Architects

Apprentice of the Year

Lauren Fryer, Hope Meadows Equine Assisted Recovery CIC – WINNER

Callum Ecobichon, Lincolnshire Marketing

Mia Owen, West Lindsey Landscapes Limited

E-Commerce Business of the Year

Baa Baby – WINNER

Gifts from Handpicked

Valley & Peak

Taking on the World

Hooper Haulage – WINNER

Recovery Coach Academy

Surprise Shirts

SweetDoughThings

View Shift Productions CIC

Entrepreneur of the Year

Dela Media – WINNER

3 CATS Ltd

Lincolnshire Marketing

Marc Rhodes Marketing

Rebecca Heald

Tech Business of the Year

Saga Robotics / Thorvald – WINNER

Eagle Eye Innovations

ERP Assistance

Liz Drury Voiceovers

Streets Heaver Healthcare Computing

App/Product of the Year

Light Dynamix – WINNER

Live Like Loyalty

Louth to Mouth

Zebedee Any Angle

Start-up of the Year

Pragmatics 3D – WINNER

Light Dynamix

Louth to Mouth

The Mysterious Jeweller

Tok Agency

Business for a Purpose

Krantz Designs – WINNER

Laser Red

Reuseabox

Transformation Through Technology

Eagle Eye Innovations – WINNER

1 Stop Spas

Live Like Loyalty

Saga Robotics / Thorvald

Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative of the Year