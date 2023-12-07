Green light for Manby’s mega biogas plant to power 52k homes

Plans for an anaerobic digestion plant at the former Manby Airfield near Louth have been given the go-ahead, set to produce enough energy to heat about 54,000 homes.

Anaerobic digestion breaks down organic materials without oxygen to produce biogas for electricity and heating. The facility plans to use straw-based cattle manure, chicken litter, and straw from local farms.

