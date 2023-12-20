Lincolnshire councils disappointed with minimal government funding increase

While they had all hoped for more funding, Lincolnshire’s leaders shared varied reactions

Lincolnshire’s councils are bracing for a tough year ahead. The latest announcement of the government’s financial settlement has revealed a less than 5% increase in spending power for local authorities, a figure that falls short of the escalating costs and demands on local services.

This modest increase is set against a backdrop of a 6.5% rise in overall council funding across England, amounting to an additional £4 billion. However, the reality for Lincolnshire’s councils is a stark contrast, with a mere 4.9% uplift in spending power, insufficient to keep pace with a 6.5% surge in operational costs.

