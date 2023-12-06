Lincolnshire County Council to oppose all solar farms on prime farmland

Lincolnshire County Council’s executive committee has decided that it will not support solar farms on the highest-grade farmland in our region.

The committee reviewed its Energy Infrastructure Position on Tuesday, with Colin Davie, the Portfolio Holder for Energy and Environment, emphasising that Lincolnshire’s policy does not endorse solar farms on grade one, two, or 3A land. The policy may consider grade 3B land, but only to facilitate access to poorer quality or brownfield land.

