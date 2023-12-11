Lincolnshire makes a profit from parking fines after record tickets issued

Parking fines brought in nearly £1.5 million for Lincolnshire County Council last year, creating a £16,000 profit for the authority – but officers are warning leaders of rising costs.

The latest figures, presented in a report before the Lincolnshire County Council Highways Committee on Monday, mark the first time in three years the authority has seen a surplus from parking fines. The report notes that while Lincolnshire County Council’s parking enforcement strategy has proven financially viable, the rising costs pose a challenge.

