Lincolnshire rugby referees say abuse isn’t frequent, but still needs stopping

While incidents in local games may be rare, the voices of three referees in Lincolnshire underline a stark reality — the need for more action and enhanced education.

The issue is very topical this week after Tom Foley’s decision to step away from international match officiating for the foreseeable future after a “torrent of criticism and abuse,” but will continue to officiate in the Premiership.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite