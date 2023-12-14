1 min ago

Lincolnshire X-Factor singer releases charity sausage rolls Christmas song inspired by LadBaby

“Come On, It’s Sausage Rolls” is available on various streaming platforms
Andy Holloway in the music video of his own song - "Come On, It's Sausage Rolls." | Photo: Sam Clegg

A Lincolnshire singer who once performed on X-Factor has released a sausage roll related charity Christmas single, saying he has the blessing of LadBaby.

LadBaby (husband and wife Mark and Roxanne Hoyle) had five Christmas Number 1 singles in a row, including We Built This City on Sausage Rolls, but this year pulled out of the race. This prompted a local singer, who is a big fan of the Nottingham YouTube stars, to rename and re-record his song for a good cause.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite