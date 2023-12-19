Lincolnshire’s own Santa smashes Christmas presents mission target for children in need

Bourne’s own Santa Claus completed his “Mission Christmas” campaign to help children in need, smashing his target with a humongous haul of 911 presents.

Gareth Ramsden, 36, has been running the campaign locally for the charity cash for kids for two years and this year set a target of collecting 240 presents (the number of donations in 2021), which he more than tripled.

