Lincolnshire’s own Santa smashes Christmas presents mission target for children in need
Great work by Gareth Ramsden, with his humongous haul of 911 presents
Bourne’s own Santa Claus completed his “Mission Christmas” campaign to help children in need, smashing his target with a humongous haul of 911 presents.
Gareth Ramsden, 36, has been running the campaign locally for the charity cash for kids for two years and this year set a target of collecting 240 presents (the number of donations in 2021), which he more than tripled.
