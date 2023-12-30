Lincolnshire’s solar farms dilemma: Balancing renewables with agricultural heritage
Development plans for 14 major solar farms across Greater Lincolnshire are underway
Lincolnshire is currently facing a wave of large-scale solar farm projects, so massive they’re classified as Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects (NSIPs). This surge in solar farm applications is reshaping the landscape of the county, sparking intense debates among residents and local authorities.
2023 has seen an influx of 14 major solar farm proposals across Greater Lincolnshire. These projects, if approved, could collectively power over 1.3 million homes each year. However, the prospect of transforming vast swathes of prime agricultural land into solar farms has ignited a storm of controversy. Critics are calling it an “assault” on Lincolnshire’s cherished rural character and its role as a key agricultural hub.
