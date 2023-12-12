Long-serving Lincoln Labour councillor Rob Parker passes away
Tributes paid to respected councillor
Long-standing former Lincoln Labour councillor Rob Parker has died, sparking tributes from councillors and colleagues.
Councillor Parker reportedly passed away on Monday at the age of 76. He had stepped down from council life in August following a period of ill health. Councillor Parker had a distinguished political career, representing Lincoln’s Carholme division for over 35 years.
