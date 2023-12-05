‘More money, more power’: Council leaders hype up Greater Lincolnshire devolution deal

Leaders of upper-tier councils in Lincolnshire are enthusiastically promoting the Greater Lincolnshire devolution deal, claiming that it will bring increased investment and better opportunities across the region.

Lincolnshire County Council, North Lincolnshire Council, and North East Lincolnshire Council have all officially approved the deal, which is estimated to bring an additional £50 million per year to the region. The deal has now progressed to an eight-week consultation phase, inviting feedback from communities across the region.

