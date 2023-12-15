24 seconds ago

North Kesteven councillors reject referendum on Greater Lincolnshire devolution deal

Some councillors argue that tax-paying residents deserve a say in the matter
North Kesteven District Council meeting | Photo: James Turner
By Local Democracy Reporter

North Kesteven District Councillors have rejected a proposal for a referendum on the Greater Lincolnshire devolution deal.

Despite acknowledging certain reservations, the council ultimately decided against the motion put forward by Councillor Ann Mear (Lincolnshire Independents), which would have allowed residents to vote on the proposed deal.

